MESSAGE OF GRATITUDE: President Bio Seek Medical Help For 7yr Old Manso Kamara

On behalf of His Excellency the President, we express our sincere thanks to all those who reached out with information/contact for the 7-year-old boy, Manso Kamara who has been suffering from a broken bone on his left foot.

Following the Notice dated Tuesday 19th October 2021, Manso Kamara and his parents/guardians were contacted and transported to Freetown and Manso was immediately hospitalised at the Emergency Hospital in Goderich where an initial medical examination has been completed.

Thanks to the Minister of Health and Sanitation, Dr Austin Demby and the team for their prompt response on the instruction of His Excellency the President.

We are grateful to the medical team at the Emergency Hospital for their medical care and professionalism.

Our profound thanks to Ishmael Charles, Lead Campaigner and Co-founder of the Sick Pikin Project for his invaluable support.

As Manso Kamara continues to undergo his medical examination and treatment, we keep him in our prayers and convey our best wishes.

Yusuf Keketoma Sandi

Press Secretary and Presidential Spokesman