Message From Alhaji Amadu Bah (LAJ)

My fellow Sierra Leoneans,

Following my arrest and detention on 12th June 2022, I have been very pleased with the wide condemnation by numerous sections against the police for abuses directed against my human rights.

I wish to thank all Sierra Leoneans, civil society and human rights activists who have spoken out openly against the unjust and unfair way my Human Rights have been violated. I want to assure the public that all the allegations against me including charges of robbery with violence are false. My lawyers are actively working on this, and I pray that I get a fair trial and a chance to prove my innocence. I am desperate to see this matter conclude because I know I am innocent. My next court date is 28th June 2022.

I want to assure all Sierra Leoneans that I am a peace-loving Sierra Leonean and despite all the pains I am enduring, I request all my fans to remain calm and respect the peace.

I also thank my family and my legal team for standing strongly by me both in and out of court and for ensuring that I defend myself against these wild allegations. The truth will surely last.

Please continue to follow my favourite Housemate on AYV Channel 399. Vote for Karafilo, Housemate #23 TTD.

God bless you all!

