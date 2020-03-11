Members of the Public Blast NATCOM

The public and some patriotic civil society organizations have reacted angrily to NATCOM’s directive to telecommunications companies operating in the country to set the FLOOR and CAP at which voice services should be traded.

The telecommunications regulator made this move over the weekend when it informed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Civil Society Organizations and the general public that Section 532 of the Telecommunications Act of 2006 as amended mandates it to set the FLOOR and CAP at which voice services should be traded.

These concerned individuals accuse NATCOM of seeking the interest of cell phone companies instead of the masses who are undergoing harsh economic conditions highlighting that evil only thrives when good men/women do nothing about it or when they keep silence.

The NATCOM public notice adds that Section 22 of the 2020 Public Finance Act states that any fee or promotional call or data use that exceeds 10% of the total billable and unbillable calls and data use as provided for in the second schedule to the Goods and Services Tax 2009 shall be charged at the existing fair market price of Le650 per minute or the applicable rate from time to time for both voice and data use.

According to the NATCOM press release, being cognizance of the implications of its actions and non-action, has made tremendous efforts in positioning itself as a reliable and trustworthy entity in taking decisions that will positively impact the general citizenship and the nation’s economy at large.

As a regulator, the release adds, “our decision to set the floor is of immense benefit to consumers and the nation at large”. Over the years, various algorithmic permutations have been made to ensure that telecommunication users enjoy satisfactory services while simultaneously ensuring that MNOs provide their services in the best interest of consumers.

Let it be clearly known here that NATCOM has not come up with new regulations at all and equally too has not increase tariffs at all. All NATCOM is doing is to follow the dictates of the Telecommunications Act of 2006 as amended in conformity with the Finance Act 2020.

However, the public has reacted angrily to the decision by NATCOM by publicly expressing dissatisfaction and anger over the new arrangement.

The renowned civil society think tank, Native Consortium and Research Center (NCRC) has in a letter dated 5th March 2020 addressed to the Director General of NATCOM, described the decision by NATCOM to force QCELL to increase its voice and data tariff from Le200.00-590.00 per minute as “toxic, exploitative and unpatriotic.”

With economic justice and consumer protection as its signature, the Consortium recalled instituting a class action against mobile companies and NATCOM over increment in the cost of tariff and that the matter is still awaiting summary judgment.

The Consortium enlightens, “your correspondence requesting QCELL to increase its tariff to a floor rate of Le590.00 per minute so as to be at parity with the other companies is not only tantamount to a complete breach of the anti-competition laws but can also be seen as a mere exploitation of the average consumers within the framework of the free market economy. Consequently, we are requesting your institution to desist forthwith and discontinue your unlawful, toxic and unpatriotic conduct. Failure to do so shall leave us with no option but to institute a court action, compelling NATCOM to do the same.”

The interesting thing is that even SIERRATEL, a kind parastatal, is also strongly against this price fixing. For example, QCELL is doing on net at 200 and SIERRATEL 400.

One thing that is so certain is that some of the telecommunications companies are in Sierra Leone to cater for the interests of the masses.

According to the public, AFRICEL money and Orange money are helping to enhance various transactions and most people this medium talked with praised the efficiency of those systems. They noted that it is making life somehow convenient for them.

The people vouched that AFRICEL and Orange are progressive business entities that have rolled out a lot of programmes that are of immense benefits to the vast majority of the public.

