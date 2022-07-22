Members of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission Take Oath of Office, Promise to Execute Duties Diligently

State House, Freetown, Friday 22 July 2022 – Members of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission, Ms. Michaela Eddinia Swallow, Anthony M. B. Aruna and Sheku A. T. Tamu, have taken oath of office after their recent appointment by His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio.

According to the Secretary to the President, Dr Julius Fofana-Sandi, these persons as provided for in Section 140 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Sierra Leone, Act No. 6 of 1991: “shall advise the Chief Justice in the performance of his administrative functions and perform such other functions as provided by the Constitution or by any other law”.

On behalf of her fellow appointees, Ms. Swallow expressed gratitude to the President for the confidence reposed in them and promised that they would execute their duties diligently and advise the Chief Justice accordingly.

President Bio congratulated the new members on their appointments and assured them of his support.

“I wish you all the best in your new appointments. My doors are always open to you,” he said.

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

statehousemedia.sl