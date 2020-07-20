Meet the 66 year-old unsung hero in Pujehun fighting COVID-19 with her megaphone

It takes a special heart to do what sixty-six-year-old, Agnes Minah is doing for love of her community and country.

As healthcare workers in her community fight to contain COVID-19 and battle with public compliance of the precautionary measures, she has taken it upon herself to play her part in her own little way.

Agness lives in Wanjama a town in Pujehun district in the Southern province of Sierra Leone.

Without anyone’s support, the retired Agriculturist has made a daily commitment and scheduled herself for the periodic Thursday “Luma” market to sensitize her fellow market women in complying with the positive social behaviors such as wearing of face masks in the markets.

While at it, she also distributes face masks to those who don’t put them on

“Consider face mask as part of your daily dress code now. Whenever you want to go to the market, put them on,” she told her fellow women. “This is because you might not know the status of the person you are transacting business with,” she stressed.

Mammie Angie, as she is fondly called, does this heroic act as a volunteer even though she receives no financial reward.

Agnes is only assured of her safety when the rest of her community members are safe and abide by the hygiene protocols.

