MEET ARMAH GLADYS QUIST, THE FORERUNNER FOR LAW SOCIETY PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONS

The name Armah Gladys Quist is no novelty to many people on the soils of Fourah Bay College. As a budding young legal student, Armah as she’s popularly and fondly called holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and Political Science and is an alumna of the St. Joseph’s Convent Secondary School in Freetown, currently standing out as one of the enviable members of her alumna and flying her school colours high by her clean academic track record at Fourah Bay College.

As a humble individual and one of Sierra Leone’s leading young female leaders, Armah Gladys Quist has lent herself to the selfless service of humanity, and this has garnered her the much-needed prestige and honour to serve in many distinguished capacities at the university level, as well as in many prestigious institutions.

She’s a country representative for African Union Youth Charter Hustlers, a pressure group that is working at continental, regional, and national levels to lead advocacy for the ratification and effective implementation of the African Union Youth Charter, as well as creating opportunities for African Youths in areas of Employment, Education, Entrepreneurship, and policy inclusion.

She’s currently working as Programs’ Officer Multi-Drugs Resistance Tuberculosis, for Partners in Health Sierra Leone, an international health organization with headquarters situated in Boston USA.

Apart from her work, her passion for youths and young girls has seen her establish the Young Women Transformative Leadership Program, in the outskirts of the capital Freetown, an organization that focuses on empowering and inspiring young women, and strengthen their capacity and resilience in society. In 2018, she organized a campaign on sexual and reproductive health in five local communities and also garnered support from Marie Stopes Sierra Leone to introduce family planning to over 500 women and girls in the fight against teenage pregnancy, early childhood marriage, and unsafe abortion in the five local communities.

She had also received training as a youth leader in Addis Ababa Ethiopia in February 2020 along with youth leaders from Tanzania, Ghana, and the host country Ethiopia, with the aim of advocating for an increase in domestic funding in Health Systems strengthening to promote universal health coverage in Africa.

She’d also served previously in the Department of Political Science, where she attained the position of Treasurer, and was also part of the out-gone Law Society Executive, having served diligently in the capacity of Financial Secretary.

Her quest for purposeful impact and development-oriented change remains insatiable, thus her undying commitment to rendering her selfless service to the enviable Law Society Department.

Colleagues all and respectable members of our most dignified department, I present to you Madam Armah Gladys Quist, a young lady on the quest to bring more glamour and prestige to the prestigious law department.!!

Armah makes things better!!

Quist on the Quest for Law Department’s Greatness