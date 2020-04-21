Medical Items Donated by Chinese Government Handed Over to Sierra Leone

On April 21, 2020, a batch of medical materials donated by the Chinese Government were handed over to the Sierra Leonean government. This is the third batch of donation from the Chinese side to help Sierra Leone fight against COVID-19.

The donated items include 10,000 medical masks, 2,000 N95 masks, 2,000 PPEs, 500 forehead thermometers, 2,000 medical goggles, 10,000 pairs of medical gloves, 10,000 pairs of medical shoe covers, and 5 ventilators.

The hand-over ceremony was graced by H.E. Chinese Ambassador HU Zhangliang, Hon. Minister of Defence and Interim National Coordinator of COVID-19 Emergency Operation Centre Brig.(Rtd.) Kellie Conteh, Hon. Minister of Health and Sanitation Dr. Alpha T. Wurie, Hon. Minister of Youth Affairs Mr. Mohamed Bangura, Country Representatives of WFP, WHO and UNFPA, Deputy Ministers of the MoHS as well as newsmen from the fourth estate.

Ambassador Hu commended the resilience and solidarity shown by the Sierra Leonean Government and people during this difficult time of fighting the pandemic. He pointed out that COVID-19 is the common enemy of humankind and global solidarity and leadership are needed at this time. He noted that China’s huge sacrifice has bought the world time. He refuted those who wasted the time and failed to take robust prevention and control measures at the initial stage but now blame or scapegoat others for their own failings. He pointed out that the work of WHO and Director General Dr. Tedros should be firmly supported rather than undermined.

Ambassador Hu emphasized that China’s support and assistance to Sierra Leone and other countries in combating the pandemic is but another solid step in building a community with a shared future for mankind. He said that China and Africa are genuine friends through thick and thin, reiterating that China doesn’t have any discriminatory policy or practice against Africa and the African people. Some occurrences in a local place caused by misunderstanding should not be blown out of proportion, nor should it be allowed to detract China-Africa friendship.

On behalf of H.E. President Julius Maada Bio and the Sierra Leonean government, Hon. Minister Conteh and Hon. Minister Wurie extended their sincere appreciations to China for the assistance. They applauded China’s valuable assistance for the prevention and control of epidemic in many countries including Sierra Leone, saying that China is a friend indeed who always stands alongside to offer a helping hand and Sierra Leone will continue to work with China to win the final victory against the pandemic together.