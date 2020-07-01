21.6 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, July 2, 2020
Medical Doctors at COVID-19 Treatment And Isolation Centres will Withhold Their Services Within 24hrs

By Sierra Network
Medical doctors at COVID-19 treatment and isolation centers across Sierra Leone will withhold their services within 24 hours according to the Sierra Leone Medical and Dental Association(SLMDA).

Message From The President To All Members Of The Sierra Leone Medical And Dental Association
Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 36 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 25 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleMajor (Rtd) Palo Conteh Sentenced To 24 Months Imprisonment
