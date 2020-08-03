MBSSE is supporting WAEC Sierra Leone with the National Primary School Examination for class 6 pupils nationwide

@MOBSSE_SL is supporting #WAEC Sierra Leone with the National Primary School Examination for class 6 pupils nationwide. There are challenges and I feel very proud to have facilitated 400K+ primary school pupils to return to school, prepare and take their transition exams safely!

I have seen a couple videos making rounds for our attention (mostly of kids walking to exam centers in the rain).

There are challenges with Education in rural areas and that’s one thing that President Bio has sought to address through FQSE. Many schools in rural areas are make shift schools, do not have store rooms and are not conducive for conducting credible exams. This is why we are constructing and providing furniture. Some schools also have under 30 candidates. Examination centers are chosen so that many pupils can converge so the logistics and exam conduct is easier on waec. Yes, we seek to optimize for shorter distances, but it’s nearly impossible in some areas. Sadly it’s raining. Sadly the roads are not motorable.

Sadly people rather take photos and share than contribute and provide transportation as a village to their children. There are excellent examples where citizens contributed to provide sets, cook for all candidates and provide transportation. Kabala/Falaba has several examples I have seen. Yes, government has a role and it seeks to do that. And civic responsibility has to go beyond whipping out a phone to record children walking to go take exams and hitting send in your groups as a criticism of government or waec. It must include going to engage those kids and supporting them on their journey. Give them an umbrella maybe.

I visited one of the largest exam centers in the country with over 1,000 candidates. Everything was perfect inside the compound, yet I could hear loud music blasting from across the street. I went outside the compound and to the spot playing the music. I asked the kid- must be no more than 12- to turn off the music. I asked for the adult- he came and I asked if he knew there was an exam across the street. He said yes, his brother was taking the exam. And yet he was blasting loud music affecting his brother and 1000 other kids. He just hadn’t thought. And i suppose nor did the 100s around there.

He turned it off and I asked him to police his colleagues for the next 5 hours. Some guy also selling top-up on a PA system turned his off. Civic responsibility is both recording and noting that more needs to be done (e.g that local/city councilors must be there at the centers on exam day to engage the community perhaps) and also taking action. Civic action.

So yes, please send me the video of kids walking. We will make it better. And I hope you, your alumni network, your community are already thinking about how to mitigate against this for the next set of exams.