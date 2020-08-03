19.9 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

MBSSE is supporting WAEC Sierra Leone with the National Primary School Examination for class 6 pupils nationwide

By Sierra Network
163
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Police Warns Over Fake US Dollars In Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Police The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) wishes...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

New Minister and Deputy Minister of Mines Subscribe to Oath of Office at State House

State House, Freetown, Monday 3 August 2020 - The new Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Musa...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Hon. Mohamed Bangura Fires Back As APC Queries His Absence In Parliament During NEC Boss Voting

APC QUERIES HON MOHAMED BANGURA HON MOHAMED BANGURA...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

@MOBSSE_SL is supporting #WAEC Sierra Leone with the National Primary School Examination for class 6 pupils nationwide. There are challenges and I feel very proud to have facilitated 400K+ primary school pupils to return to school, prepare and take their transition exams safely!

I have seen a couple videos making rounds for our attention (mostly of kids walking to exam centers in the rain).

There are challenges with Education in rural areas and that’s one thing that President Bio has sought to address through FQSE. Many schools in rural areas are make shift schools, do not have store rooms and are not conducive for conducting credible exams. This is why we are constructing and providing furniture. Some schools also have under 30 candidates. Examination centers are chosen so that many pupils can converge so the logistics and exam conduct is easier on waec. Yes, we seek to optimize for shorter distances, but it’s nearly impossible in some areas. Sadly it’s raining. Sadly the roads are not motorable.

Sadly people rather take photos and share than contribute and provide transportation as a village to their children. There are excellent examples where citizens contributed to provide sets, cook for all candidates and provide transportation. Kabala/Falaba has several examples I have seen. Yes, government has a role and it seeks to do that. And civic responsibility has to go beyond whipping out a phone to record children walking to go take exams and hitting send in your groups as a criticism of government or waec. It must include going to engage those kids and supporting them on their journey. Give them an umbrella maybe.

I visited one of the largest exam centers in the country with over 1,000 candidates. Everything was perfect inside the compound, yet I could hear loud music blasting from across the street. I went outside the compound and to the spot playing the music. I asked the kid- must be no more than 12- to turn off the music. I asked for the adult- he came and I asked if he knew there was an exam across the street. He said yes, his brother was taking the exam. And yet he was blasting loud music affecting his brother and 1000 other kids. He just hadn’t thought. And i suppose nor did the 100s around there.

He turned it off and I asked him to police his colleagues for the next 5 hours. Some guy also selling top-up on a PA system turned his off. Civic responsibility is both recording and noting that more needs to be done (e.g that local/city councilors must be there at the centers on exam day to engage the community perhaps) and also taking action. Civic action.

So yes, please send me the video of kids walking. We will make it better. And I hope you, your alumni network, your community are already thinking about how to mitigate against this for the next set of exams.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleHon. Mohamed Bangura Fires Back As APC Queries His Absence In Parliament During NEC Boss Voting
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Police Warns Over Fake US Dollars In Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone Police The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) wishes...
Read more
News

New Minister and Deputy Minister of Mines Subscribe to Oath of Office at State House

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Monday 3 August 2020 - The new Minister of Mines and Mineral Resources, Musa Timothy Kabba and Deputy Minister,...
Read more
Blog

Hon. Mohamed Bangura Fires Back As APC Queries His Absence In Parliament During NEC Boss Voting

Sierra Network - 0
APC QUERIES HON MOHAMED BANGURA HON MOHAMED BANGURA REPLIES TO APC QUERY
Read more
Blog

MBSSE is supporting WAEC Sierra Leone with the National Primary School Examination for class 6 pupils nationwide

Sierra Network - 0
@MOBSSE_SL is supporting #WAEC Sierra Leone with the National Primary School Examination for class 6 pupils nationwide. There are challenges and I feel very...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 0 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update3rd August 20205 cases1848 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leone Police Warns Over Fake US Dollars In Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Police The Sierra Leone Police (SLP) wishes to inform the general public...
Read more

Hon. Mohamed Bangura Fires Back As APC Queries His Absence In Parliament During NEC Boss Voting

Blog Sierra Network - 0
APC QUERIES HON MOHAMED BANGURA HON MOHAMED BANGURA REPLIES TO APC QUERY
Read more

Sierra Leone Police Update On Kamarainba’s Arrest And Display Of Guns And Dollars Found….

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Police Update On Kamarainba's Arrest And Display Of Guns, Dollars and other items found at a crime scene at 33...
Read more

I Hope President Bio And His Government Can Stomach My Upcoming CRITICAL tweets – Dr Sylvia Blyden

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Happy to report that after weeks of back & forth, I have tonight regained full control of my Twitter account. I hope...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Police Warns Over Fake US Dollars In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0