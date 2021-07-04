Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr’s PCR Test Is NEGATIVE Says NaCOVERC

I have been informed by NaCOVERC that my latest PCR test is negative and I am Covid free! I would like to extend my thanks to the NaCOVERC/DiCOVERC teams for their care over the past few days, it is truly appreciated. I do not have enough words to thank my family, friends, work colleagues and the many, many Freetonians who expressed concern, sent me messages of encouragement and who prayed for me, may God bless you all.

I was fully vaccinated and I am informed by the doctors that this accounted for my mild symptoms and quick recovery. Let’s all stay safe; #MaskUp#WashHands#GetVaccinated#CovidIsReal