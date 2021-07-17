20.3 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, July 18, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerr On A Much Needed Vacation

By Sierra Network
198
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

I have not seen my darling husband Keith Aki-Sawyerr in 16 months. This is the longest time that we have been apart since we started dating 35 years ago!! Exciting to be going on vacation today so that I can spend some much needed time with my family.

Stay safe #Freetonians! I will be back soon to continue our collective efforts to #TransformFreetown!

Previous articleSierra Leone Police Updates On Successful Raids And Operations
Next articleEuropean Union Ambassador to Sierra Leone Bids Farewell to Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network -

Sierra Leoneans, HAVE NO FEAR. GOD IS WITH US – Solomon Jamiru Esq

Sierra Leoneans, PEACE, BE STILL!!! It was a good thing that a cross-sectional nationally representative sero-survey was conducted in March...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leoneans, HAVE NO FEAR. GOD IS WITH US – Solomon...

Sierra Network - 0