Mayor Yvonne Aki Sawyerr On A Much Needed Vacation

I have not seen my darling husband Keith Aki-Sawyerr in 16 months. This is the longest time that we have been apart since we started dating 35 years ago!! Exciting to be going on vacation today so that I can spend some much needed time with my family.
Stay safe #Freetonians! I will be back soon to continue our collective efforts to #TransformFreetown!
