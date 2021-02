Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr OBE, Mayor of Freetown, has been featured on the 2021 TIME100 Next List, which highlights 100 emerging leaders that are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, activism and more.

The #TIME100Next List is an expansion of the TIME100 list of the most influential people in the world.Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr has been featured in the leadership category with a tribute from Idris Elba.