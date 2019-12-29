Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Makes Another Citizens Arrest At The Same Location

Exactly 2 weeks ago I executed a citizen’s arrest at Congo Cross Bridge. The defaulter was the owner of a local carpentry shop who was illegally constructing a retaining wall along the bridge. The defaulter paid a fine and gave an undertaking to stop construction and remove the wall that had already been built.

I was extremely disappointed to drive past the same spot today and find two tipper-loads of dirt deposited along the roadside ready for use in the continued construction of the wall!

I called the FCC Met Police and the FCC Sanitation team to join me. The Met Police have demolished the retaining wall and the Sanitation team are disposing of the piles of dirt.

The gentleman will be arrested and charged to court. The incidence was captured by SLBC’s “We Yus” so it will be broadcast at 8pm tomorrow Monday 30th December.

FCC is committed to working with the majority of Freetonians who want to #TransformFreetown so that we have a brighter and healthier future for ourselves and our children. We are determined to not allow a few persistent offenders to destroy the potential of our city to be a tourist destination and a great place to live and work.

Let’s continue to stand together to #TransformFreetown!