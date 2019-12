I have just spent the last 40 minutes at Congo Cross Bridge responding to two of our city’s most serious challenges. Illegal construction and illegal dumping. Was en route to church but stopped to make a citizen’s arrest.

I have now handed the perpetrators over to the FCC Met Police and embedded RSLAF Military Police. We have to work together to stop illegal action!

Please call 030064811 or 075434014 to report sanitation and environment defaulters. Let’s all be committed to #TransformFreetown