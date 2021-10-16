21.1 C
Sierra Leone
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr joined Ambassador Manuel Muller and colleagues at the European Union in Sierra Leone for their Annual Beach Clean up event

By Sierra Network
This morning, Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr joined Ambassador Manuel Muller and our colleagues at the European Union in Sierra Leone for their Annual Beach Clean up event!

FCC provided trucks and tricycles to transport waste collected from the beach to the dumpsite.

We want to use this opportunity to remind our residents that you too can help keep Freetown clean by calling waste service providers to pick up your household waste regularly.

Dumping waste in gutters, streams and other waterways may save you some money but will cost us all a lot more. Such waste will end up on our beautiful beaches destroying our tourism potential. It could also block waterways which causes flooding and becomes a breeding ground for mosquitos that transmit malaria.

Use findmeinfreetown.com to find waste service providers if you need to. Say pan NO to dumping waste in gutters and other waterways!

#TransformFreetown

