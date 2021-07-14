Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Invited By Anti-Corruption Commission

Today, 14th July 2021, I have been invited by the Anti-Corruption Commission to answer questions related to findings in the 2019 Audit Report.

Whist I have not been informed about what specific issues will be discussed, I am aware that it is part of ongoing routine investigations into the Audit Report findings. Other core members of FCC staff, including the chief administrator and the finance officer, have already gone through similar questioning.

I remain committed to cooperating with the Anti-Corruption Commission to ensure that all outstanding audit issues are cleared. – Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr