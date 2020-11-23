32.1 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, November 23, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market

By Sierra Network
104
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of an Ultra-Modern Hospital in Jojoima, Promises Similar Projects in Other Parts of the Country

Jojoima Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province, Sunday 21 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, on Wednesday 18th November, 2020 initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market with the handing...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s First Lady Launches Women in Agriculture Project in Woroma, Malema Chiefdom, Promises to Support the Initiative to Boost Farming

Woroma Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province Sunday 22 November 2020 - Her Excellency First Lady Fatima Maada...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, on Wednesday 18th November, 2020 initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market with the handing over of the site to the contractor.

The rehabilitation will involve work on the roof, ceiling, interior railings, windows, doors, painting of interior and exterior walls, the provision of a 10,000-liter water tank with water harvesting systems and the fixing of external pavements.

The rehabilitation is part of FCC’s COVID-19 response as it is meant to address structural issues within the market that can create more space and comfort for traders in the market, thus facilitating social distancing whilst providing access to water that promotes proper hand washing and sanitation within the market.

Rehabilitation works have also commenced in an additional 14 markets in Freetown. The markets that will be rehabilitated are:

1. Big Market
2. Bombay Street Market
3. Congo Town Market
4. Dworzak Market
5. Kennedy Street Market
6. Kissy/Low-cost Market
7. Kroo Town Road Market
8. Murray Town Market
9. Regent Road Market
10. Lumley Market
11. Tengbeh Town Market
12. Portee Market (Approved School)
13. Smythe Street/Congo Market
14. Black Tank
15. Fisher Street Market

Thank you to the European Union, who through CRS is funding this work.

#FurtherTogether
#TransformFreetown

Previous articleSierra Leone’s First Lady Launches Women in Agriculture Project in Woroma, Malema Chiefdom, Promises to Support the Initiative to Boost Farming
Next articlePresident Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of an Ultra-Modern Hospital in Jojoima, Promises Similar Projects in Other Parts of the Country
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of an Ultra-Modern Hospital in Jojoima, Promises Similar Projects in Other Parts of the Country

Jojoima Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province, Sunday 21 November 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada...
Read more
Blog

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market

Sierra Network - 0
Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, on Wednesday 18th November, 2020 initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market with the handing over of the site to...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s First Lady Launches Women in Agriculture Project in Woroma, Malema Chiefdom, Promises to Support the Initiative to Boost Farming

Sierra Network - 0
Woroma Town, Kailahun District, Eastern Province Sunday 22 November 2020 - Her Excellency First Lady Fatima Maada Bio has launched the Women...
Read more
Blog

I have always maintained that I am available, willing & ready to comply Says Former President Koroma

Sierra Network - 0
I have always maintained that I am available, willing & ready to comply with due process & to robustly defend my name...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 1 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update22nd November 20200 New Case2405 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

I have always maintained that I am available, willing & ready to comply Says Former President Koroma

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I have always maintained that I am available, willing & ready to comply with due process & to robustly defend my name...
Read more

Government White Paper On Report Of The Commission Of Inquiry Into The Poor Performance Of Pupils In The 2008 BECE And WASSCE

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I have loved the increasing interesting discussions in education in Sierra Leone across various circles. So let's have it.
Read more

When President Bio says Free Quality School Education isn’t about politics, he means just that – Moinina David Sengeh

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The worst thing that can happen to a country is when citizens politicise education. When President Bio says Free Quality School Education...
Read more

2020 WASSCE 5 Subjects Pass Rate By Countries… Ghana 68.5%, Nigeria 65.8%, Gambia 64.8%, Sierra Leone 4.5% – Why?

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger WASSCE results nationwide for 2019 and 2020 clearly show that teachers and parents are not...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of an...

Sierra Network - 0