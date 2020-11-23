Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, on Wednesday 18th November, 2020 initiated the rehabilitation of Big Market with the handing over of the site to the contractor.

The rehabilitation will involve work on the roof, ceiling, interior railings, windows, doors, painting of interior and exterior walls, the provision of a 10,000-liter water tank with water harvesting systems and the fixing of external pavements.

The rehabilitation is part of FCC’s COVID-19 response as it is meant to address structural issues within the market that can create more space and comfort for traders in the market, thus facilitating social distancing whilst providing access to water that promotes proper hand washing and sanitation within the market.

Rehabilitation works have also commenced in an additional 14 markets in Freetown. The markets that will be rehabilitated are:

1. Big Market

2. Bombay Street Market

3. Congo Town Market

4. Dworzak Market

5. Kennedy Street Market

6. Kissy/Low-cost Market

7. Kroo Town Road Market

8. Murray Town Market

9. Regent Road Market

10. Lumley Market

11. Tengbeh Town Market

12. Portee Market (Approved School)

13. Smythe Street/Congo Market

14. Black Tank

15. Fisher Street Market

Thank you to the European Union, who through CRS is funding this work.

