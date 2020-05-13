24 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr hands over two drainage construction sites to contractors

By Sierra Network
Dr Samura Kamara Donates Food & Non Food Items To Muslim Community

DR. SAMURA KAMARA DONATES FOOD & NON FOOD ITEMS TO THE MUSLIM COMMUNITY
BREAKING: Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Coronavirus Death

BREAKING NEWS: Sierra Leone Registered 5 New Coronavirus Death
Today, the Mayor of Freetown, Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, officially handed over two out of ten construction sites for drainage works to their respective contractors.

The construction sites – Leceister Road and Kolleh Town – are being constructed as part of the Freetown Emergency Recovery Project (FERP) Component 2.2; a World Bank-funded project which is being implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Finance, with UNOPS and Concern Worldwide as implementation partners.

The handing over took place in the presence of FCC’s Chief Administrator, Festus Kallay, City Engineer, Ing. Aruna Sowa, Concern Worldwide Country Director, Austin Keenan, Councillor Memu Sawyerr (Ward 429), Councillor Alie Murray (Ward 431), representatives of UNOPS and various community stakeholders.

The project aims to reduce and eliminate recurrent flooding risk in the upper catchment and the consequent downstream impact by building targeted community infrastructure. Through the project, a total of 1,366 meters of drainage and a 12 meters culvert will be constructed in ten communities.

In her opening remarks, the Mayor thanked the World Bank and Ministry of Finance for making the project a reality. She also thanked UNOPS and Concern Worldwide for their ongoing support and partnership on this and other projects within the Municipality. The Mayor reminded the communities that their duty is to take care of the constructed assets after implementation by not disposing garbage in them. She encouraged the communities to use FCC registered garbage collectors to discard their household waste safely. In handing over the sites to the contractors, the Mayor reminded them to deliver the works in accordance with the agreed scope and that they should not divert to other community requests.

The local chiefs and community youths thanked the Mayor and donor partners for the project which they reiterated will help reduce flooding in their communities. They all assured the Mayor and attendees that the communities will work together to ensure the project is a success and look forward to more developmental projects.

Councillor Memu Sawyerr in giving the vote of thanks presented three gifts to the Mayor, World Bank & UNOPS and Concern Worldwide.
Councillor Alie Murray also thanked the Mayor for taking time out of her busy schedule to handover the site in person and together with the local chief pledge to take care of the asset.

FCC will continue working to #TransformFreetown as we work to #StopCOVID19

Previous articleDr Samura Kamara Donates Food & Non Food Items To Muslim Community
