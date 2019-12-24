Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr had a constructive one-to-one meeting with Ambassador Idris Elba

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr today had a constructive one-to-one meeting with international actor and producer Idris Elba.

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr congratulated Idris Elba on his new role as Brand Ambassador for Sierra Leone and thanked him for his dedication to the development of our nation.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the Mayor to listen to Idris Elba’s vision for contributing to Sierra Leone and to share her vision to #TransformFreetown. Exciting opportunities for collaboration are emerging and will be advanced in the coming months.

#IdrisElbaSupportsTransformFreetown