Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Engaged Local And International Partners On Advancing The Transform Freetown Agenda

By Sierra Network
Super hectic but very rewarding day as I engaged partners, locally and internationally, on advancing the #TransformFreetown Agenda and addressing the global climate crisis.

My day started with a meeting with the Waste Transformers re scaling up the successful waste to energy pilot currently supplying the Aberdeen Women’s Center. Very exciting that progress is being made for a total of seven (7) waste to energy digesters to be positioned across the city!

Then I had the pleasure of a courtesy call from the new Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland, HE Claire Buckley, during which we discussed existing and new potential areas for collaboration.

This was followed by my participation at the launch of the UrbanShift Program, where I presented to the Executive Director of UNEP and other global climate leaders about #TransformFreetown as a holistic solution that can drive sustainable and inclusive urban development.

I then joined the Transforming Lives session, where I engaged the consortium (CRS, GOAL, CARE and CODOHSAPA) that has been working with FCC on the development of a community-centred process to upgrade the Kolleh Town and Cockle Bay informal settlements.

Finally, I joined presenter Femi Oke, Andrew Harper, UNCHR’s Special Advisor on Climate and Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim on Aljazeera to discuss how climate change is spurring displacement and migration.

Wishing you all a restful night!

