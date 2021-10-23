21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, October 25, 2021
Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr Awarded The Prestigious Dr Benjamin Barber Global Cities Award 2021

I am truly humbled and honored to receive this award.

We know that today sanitation in the city is challenged because the tricycle groups have not been paid for three months, sanitation vehicles have not been repaired and the transfer stations are not operating so Freetown doesn’t look the way that it did in June. But what was achieved before will be achieved again. We will continue to strive together to do even more to #TransformFreetown – Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr

