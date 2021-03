Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, together with her trainer, was attacked by robbers armed with knives whilst she was out on a morning run along the Lumley Beach Road. Though she sustained bruises, she was not stabbed.

The matter has been reported at the Lumley Police Station. The Mayor is understandably shaken and spent the day away from the office.

Thanks to all those that have reached out to express concern about the Mayor’s well being following the incident.

Source – Mayor Aki-Sawyerr