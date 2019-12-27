Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr At The Outamba-Kilimi National Park

Had a serene Christmas break at the Outamba-Kilimi National Park in Northern Sierra Leone.
So exciting to see monkeys jumping from branch to branch in towering cotton trees and to enjoy the brilliance of what seemed like a thousand stars in the night sky.
The highlight was a canoe ride down the Little Scarcies River where we stopped to watch a family of hippos frolicking in the water!
We followed an elephant’s trail as we hiked through the forest and I literally put my feet in the elephant’s footprints. So much to see and do!
We’ll have to visit again because I am determined to catch a glimpse of the lions and leopards that the camera tracker captured. Back in Freetown now, smiling as I think of the trip, amazed at what our country has to offer.
#TransformFreetown
#BeyondFreetown