Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr At The Outamba-Kilimi National Park

Watched hippos relaxing in the Little Scarcies River as we sat in a canoe just a few meters away

Had a serene Christmas break at the Outamba-Kilimi National Park in Northern Sierra Leone.

So much breathtaking beauty to take in on the River route.

So exciting to see monkeys jumping from branch to branch in towering cotton trees and to enjoy the brilliance of what seemed like a thousand stars in the night sky.

Loved the river!

The highlight was a canoe ride down the Little Scarcies River where we stopped to watch a family of hippos frolicking in the water!

My foot in the elephant’s footprint! Elephants are spotted regularly and we are told that we are certain to see them in March when they come closer to the River for water

We followed an elephant’s trail as we hiked through the forest and I literally put my feet in the elephant’s footprints. So much to see and do!

The night sky was full of stars. Absolutely stunning! The glow was from our bonfire – it was cold at night!

We’ll have to visit again because I am determined to catch a glimpse of the lions and leopards that the camera tracker captured. Back in Freetown now, smiling as I think of the trip, amazed at what our country has to offer.

#TransformFreetown

#BeyondFreetown