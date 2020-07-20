21 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Mayor Sunkarie Kamara Of Makeni City Issued A Press Release On The aftermath of Violence In Makeni

By Sierra Network
Her Worship the Mayor of Makeni City, Sunkarie Kamara Kabba has issued out a press release following the aftermath of violence that occurred in Makeni City over the weekend, leaving 4 people dead.

Previous articleIndependent Police Complaint Board Opens Preliminary Investigation Into Incident In Makeni
Next articleSLCAA, SLAA & IOM Organise COVID-19 Business Restart Training for all Frontline Workers at FNA
