Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Hon Tamba Lamina, Madame Melrose Kargbo and Representatives of CRS paid a visit to FCC transfer stations

Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, together with Hon Minister Tamba Lamina, Minister of Local Government, Deputy Minister Madame Melrose Kargbo, Councillors and representatives of CRS, paid a visit to three of the seven FCC transfer stations that are currently under construction.

The visit to the New England, Macauley Street, and Cline Town transfer stations sites was to enable the Minister and Deputy Minister to see the project first hand as part of the annual process of signing an SLA with CRS.

The FCC transfer stations which are being funded by DfID, are enhancing the waste management ecosystem in the city whilst changing the landscape of the communities in which they are being built.

Once functional, waste service providers, especially tricycles, will dump their waste at the transfer stations, which will save them fuel and other maintenance costs that come with driving long distances to the Kissy or King Tom dumpsites.

Community ownership has been integral in the implementation of the project as communities were consulted and played a significant role in the construction of the sites – Macauley Street and Cline Town – that are currently underway. Ownership of these transfer stations also lie in the hands of the community as they will be involved in the running of the transfer stations.

The Minister thanked the Mayor and CRS for taking him through the concept and reiterated the importance of collaboration and the involvement of relevant ministries in implementation.

#LehWiKlinWiFriton

#TransformFreetown