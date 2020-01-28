Yesterday, 27th January 2020, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr co-hosted the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mr David Lipton at the Regent Square Municipal School, with the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr. David Moinina Sengeh.

During the school visit, Mayor Aki-Sawyerr, Mr Lipton and Dr. Sengeh engaged pupils, who shared their aspirations with the visitors. Discussions were around interventions that the central and local governments have made in schools, through the Free Quality Education and Transform Freetown respectively. The discussions gave Mr Lipton the opportunity to learn about the current education system and how it can be be improved to deliver on the aspirations of our next generation.

During the visit, Mr Lipton made an in-kind donation of $10,000 to the school, through the IMF’s Giving Together Program. Through the donation, the IMF will work with FCC & the MBSSE to improve the learning environment for the pupils.

©️FCC Communications