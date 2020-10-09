28.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, October 9, 2020
type here...
NewsSports
Updated:

MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS

By Sierra Network
126
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Mercury International Boosts Port Loko with Modern Girls School

Mercury International Boosts Port Loko with Modern Girls School By Ranger
Read more
SportsSierra Network - 0

MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS

MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS After a...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update9th October 20202 New Cases2295 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS

After a lengthy and thorough engagement between the Sierra Leone Football Association Media Boss *Ibrahim Kamara* and his Mauritanian counterpart *Brahim Sow,* the SLFA Media Department is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured, from the Mauritanian FA, a *High Definition Satellite Link* for live feed of the friendly match between the *Lions of Chinguetti* of Mauritania and the *Leone Stars* of Sierra Leone which takes place today at 17:00hrs (5pm).

Following consultations with local tv stations, below are stations that have expressed willingness to air the match live;

1. *The Sierra Leone Broadcasting Cooperation (SLBC) on Ch 31*

2. *Star Television on Ch 36 *

3. *Africa Young Voices (AYV) on Ch 34*

UPDATE ON SIERRA LEONE VS. MAURITANIA FRIENDLY

Following its arrival in Mauritania this afternoon, Sierra Leone National Senior Team Leone Stars has had its first training session at the Stade Cheikha Boidiya in Nouakchott ahead of the country’s friendly clash on Friday.

A total of 6 foreign based players- Osman Kakay, Umaru ‘Zaingalay’ Bangura, Alie Sesay, Kevin Wright, John Kamara and Alhassan Koroma- had also arrived and were part of the training.

The team is highly spirited in camp as the boys look forward to another training session tomorrow morning.

Stay tuned for more update…

©️Lamin Tarawallie
Media Officer attached

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleMercury International Boosts Port Loko with Modern Girls School
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Mercury International Boosts Port Loko with Modern Girls School

Mercury International Boosts Port Loko with Modern Girls School By Ranger
Read more
Sports

MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS

Sierra Network - 0
MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS After a lengthy and thorough engagement between...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 2 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update9th October 20202 New Cases2295 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

No Supporters Stopped Anyone From Accessing Former President Koroma’s Residence Says Sidi Yayah Tunis

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone’s Anti Corruption Commission has called off for today the questioning of former president Ernest Bai Koroma.
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 6 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update8th October 20206 New Cases2293 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

LEONE STARS HEAD COACH INVITES 13 FOREIGN BASED PLAYERS FOR MAURITANIA FRIENDLY

Sports Sierra Network - 0
SLFA PRESS RELEASE SIERRA LEONE TO ENGAGE IN A FRIENDLY MATCH AGAINST MAURITANIA
Read more

SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association

Sports Sierra Network - 0
SLFA President witnesses historical handing over of the Coronation Field to the Bo District Football Association
Read more

Coach Keister Calls 51 Home Based Players For Training

News Sierra Network - 0
Read more

SLFA PRESS RELEASE – ENFORCEMENT OF ZERO CASH PAYMENT POLICY

Sports Sierra Network - 0
SLFA PRESS RELEASE ENFORCEMENT OF ZERO CASH PAYMENT POLICY The Sierra Leone Football Association would like...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mercury International Boosts Port Loko with Modern Girls School

Sierra Network - 0