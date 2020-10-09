MAURITANIA VS. SIERRA LEONE MATCH TO BE AIRED ON LOCAL TV STATIONS

After a lengthy and thorough engagement between the Sierra Leone Football Association Media Boss *Ibrahim Kamara* and his Mauritanian counterpart *Brahim Sow,* the SLFA Media Department is pleased to announce that it has successfully secured, from the Mauritanian FA, a *High Definition Satellite Link* for live feed of the friendly match between the *Lions of Chinguetti* of Mauritania and the *Leone Stars* of Sierra Leone which takes place today at 17:00hrs (5pm).

Following consultations with local tv stations, below are stations that have expressed willingness to air the match live;

1. *The Sierra Leone Broadcasting Cooperation (SLBC) on Ch 31*

2. *Star Television on Ch 36 *

3. *Africa Young Voices (AYV) on Ch 34*

UPDATE ON SIERRA LEONE VS. MAURITANIA FRIENDLY

Following its arrival in Mauritania this afternoon, Sierra Leone National Senior Team Leone Stars has had its first training session at the Stade Cheikha Boidiya in Nouakchott ahead of the country’s friendly clash on Friday.

A total of 6 foreign based players- Osman Kakay, Umaru ‘Zaingalay’ Bangura, Alie Sesay, Kevin Wright, John Kamara and Alhassan Koroma- had also arrived and were part of the training.

The team is highly spirited in camp as the boys look forward to another training session tomorrow morning.

Stay tuned for more update…

©️Lamin Tarawallie

Media Officer attached