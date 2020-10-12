Masada Refutes White Paper Allegation of Receiving Le 804,000,000 from RMFA

As a way of stating its position with regards to an allegation made in the much talked about Government’s White Paper that was released on the 24th September, 2020 the Masada Waste Management Company SL Ltd has swiftly responded by refuting same in a Press Release it issued.

According the Release the company stated that part of the contents of the Government White Paper, to be precise in Chapter 4, pages 8 and 9, made mention that an amount of Le 804,000,000 was paid by Road Maintenance Fund Administration (RMFA) to Masada as administrative cost. In its recommendation, it was categorically stated that Masada must refund the said amount of money into the Consolidated Revenue Fund.

However, Masada has stated that the allegation is without any valid and reasonable justification.

The company maintained that as a Limited Liability Company incorporated under the laws of Sierra Leone and being a reputable entity, it wishes to make clarifications to its numerous clients and the general public on the conclusion and recommendations made by the Commission and Government.

It continued that the statement against Masada in the Government White Paper is a misconception of the truth and therefore is informing all that the company continues to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and will seek legal counsel to address such an issue that has the potential to tarnish its hard earned reputation.

It furthered how it was gravely shocked and baffled to see its name being mentioned in the Government White Paper even though this was duly explained in the proceedings of the Commission of Enquiry underscoring that at no point in time did the company receive the sum of Le 804,000,000.

Masada stated that all copies of contacts, documents, bank statements of payment transfers done by the Road Maintenance Fund Administration (RMFA) to the company’s bank accounts and external audited report are available for the purpose of clarity.

The Release further explained that between October 2014 and December 2017 Masada provided silt and swept debris waste collection services, training and coordination of female sweepers of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Gender and Children’s Affairs (MSWGCA) and Ministry of Youth Affairs (MOYA) for the Road Maintenance Fund Administration (RMFA).

It highlighted that as a waste management company the mode of operations varies from time to time based on the requirement of clients and terms agreed upon.

The company pointed out that the general mode of operation is to collect, transport and dispose waste to the approved dump sites of the Freetown City Council.

“This service is charged by the number of trips collected,” it continued and added that due to the fact that excavated silt was being deposited on the side of the road by youth groups employed by Ministry of Youth Affairs (MOYA) which had led to members of the public taking advantage of the situation to illegally dumped domestic waste, Masada recommended the following for subsequent contracts to Road Maintenance Fund Administration (RMFA): that 16 transit points be established within the city for the deployment of skip bins to accommodate excavated silt from drainages hence avoiding silt from being deposited on the road side.

Secondly, that 32 bin attendants be employed to man the 16 transit points in order to prevent illegal dumping of domestic waste into the skip bins meant for excavated silt. Each transit point was suggested to have two bin attendants to man the bin.

Masada tried to make it clear that the Road Maintenance Fund Administration (RFMA) subscribed to these recommendations which were duly incorporated into the subsequent contract as administrative cost of drainage clearing amounting to Le 268,800,000 for 12 months.

The Company concluded that it was not availed the opportunity to lay bare its case before the Commission.

