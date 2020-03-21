Home / News / Market And Street Trading 7am To 7pm Starting Monday 23rd March 2020

Market And Street Trading 7am To 7pm Starting Monday 23rd March 2020

As Sierra Leone continues to prepare for a potential outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Freetown City Council has made the following resolutions for the Municipality of Freetown:

⭕️ A review of hours of market and street trading in Freetown.

⭕️ Provision for hand washing must be made by every business at their entrances.

⭕️ Community-level engagement on prevention of the Coronavirus Disease in all wards by Councillors and WDCs.

⭕️ Promotion of hand washing in FCC-managed public spaces by providing more Veronica buckets and facilitating the supply of water for such spaces with water constraints.

⭕️ Training for burial teams in all cemeteries, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

We urge all residents to remain calm at this time.

