Market And Street Trading 7am To 7pm Starting Monday 23rd March 2020

As Sierra Leone continues to prepare for a potential outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), Freetown City Council has made the following resolutions for the Municipality of Freetown:

⭕️ A review of hours of market and street trading in Freetown.

⭕️ Provision for hand washing must be made by every business at their entrances.

⭕️ Community-level engagement on prevention of the Coronavirus Disease in all wards by Councillors and WDCs.

⭕️ Promotion of hand washing in FCC-managed public spaces by providing more Veronica buckets and facilitating the supply of water for such spaces with water constraints.

⭕️ Training for burial teams in all cemeteries, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

We urge all residents to remain calm at this time.

