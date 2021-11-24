Marion Arouni(Kamarainba’s Co-Accused) Fulfils Bail Conditions TODAY

IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MARION AROUNI FULFILS BAIL CONDITIONS TODAY

Wednesday, 24th November, 2021: The Judiciary of Sierra Leone wishes to inform the general public that Marion Arouni, co-accused to Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray has fulfilled the requirements contained in the bail conditions.

Mohamed Kamarainba Mansaray and co-accused, Marion Arouni are before the Sexual Offences Model Court presided over by one of the Appeal Court Judges, Hon. Justice Samuel O. Taylor. They were granted bail on Tuesday, 7th September 2021.

Accused Marion Arouni was brought before the Court to answer to 2 Counts of Conspiracy and Aiding and Abetting.

The Bail Conditions were as follows:

Bail granted in the sum of 100 Million Leones and two Sureties in like sum. One Surety must be a house owner with property situated in the Western area of the Republic of Sierra Leone and should produce an original Title Deed to the Master and Registrar Sureties should produce proof of Residence, ID Cards, Passport pictures, and the Accused person should deposit same to the Master and Registrar. She must report two times in a week to the Master and Registrar and sign the Attendance book reserved for this purpose. She must deposit to the Master and Registrar all travelling documents both foreign and national.

Pursuant to the above, the two Sureties Ali Kargbo and Osman Conteh met all the conditions after a thorough scrutiny and vetting to ensure total compliance.

As maliciously claimed by those who are misusing the Social Media, the Master and Registrar, is readily willing to process or approve accused persons admitted to Bail as long as the conditions contained in Judge’s Order are met.

The Judiciary further wishes to inform the public that some some months ago, it discovered 29 fake sureties with fake documents submitted to the Master and Registrar’s office. This act is not only criminal but also inimical to expeditious trials and the dispensation of Justice.

For more information, contact the Judiciary Communications on +23234617548, +23276321184, +23279101086