March 2021 Consumer Price Index Drops to Single Digit Inflation- Statistician General

At a press briefing held at Statistics Sierra Leone (Stats SL) Headquarters on Tower Hill in Freetown, the Statistician General of that institution, Professor Osman Sankoh, revealed that the annual national inflation for March stood at 8.95%, down by 1.92% point from 10.87 % in February 2021.

He noted that the CPI is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by largely urban consumers for a market basket of consumer’s goods and services, adding that they are using the modified lapeyres formula to compute indices according to the Classification of Individuals Consumption by Purpose (COICOP) with 12 functions consistent with the ECOWAS, IMF and World Bank.

Professor Osman Sankoh further added that the CIP Methodology-the basket prices are collected for 446 items identified in 2008 (base-year/reference year), adding that the basket can only be more appropriately be changed after a living standard survey (Sierra Leone Integrated Household Survey-SLIHS).

Giving highlights on CPI for March, he said the March 2021 CPI shows that the annual national inflation (year-on-year) stood at 8.95 percent down by 1.92% point from 10.87 % in February 2021; and the monthly inflation is 0.84 percent down by 0.65 percentage point from 1.49 in February 2021.

He said that the March 2021 Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows that transportation has increased from 4.8 percent in February to 6.2 percent in March 2021 and the inflation rate increased by 1.34 percentage point year-on-year.

The Statistician General said food and non-alcoholic beverages declined by 4.14 percentage points from 19.59 percent in February to 15.45% in March 2021, adding that communication also declined by 7.66 percentage points from 10.91 percent in February to 3.25% in March 2021.

He furthered that three regions show downward movements, Eastern Region moved from 11.96% in February to 8.57% in March 2021, adding that the Southern Region moved from 11.98% in February to 10.59% in March 2021, adding that the Northern Region from 15.64% in February to 9.93% in March 2021, the other region, Western region increased from 7.55% in February to 7.90% in March 2021.

On his part, the Governor of the Bank of Sierra Leone, Professor Kelfala Kallon commended Statistics Sierra Leone for what he described as a good work done.

He disclosed that as a Bank they had been very supportive to business people across the country stating that the Bank gave a Five Hundred Billion Leones loan to business people to bring foodstuffs so that food prices will go down especially that of rice, adding that the said amount was not given by the Government of Sierra Leone but the Bank as an entity.

Professor Kelfala Kallon lamented that even though the Bank decided to support these business people still the price of rice is still way up.

He stated that as a country we need a single digit inflation as the impacts of inflation on the micro economy could be severe, adding that the level of itself matters but said it is not as serious as the volatility of inflation furthering that when the price level is standard and relatively stable regardless of where it is consumers and business people can plan into the future knowing that it is going to be the price level maintaining that as a result of that there will be some form of economic certainty.

The Bank Governor pointed out that one of the most serious things about inflation are that when the average citizens have no capital and when inflation rises normally interest rate rises and the returns on capital invested are good which is why business people like inflation because their profit margins increase during such situations and people whose incomes are fixed suffer from inflation.

