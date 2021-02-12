27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 12, 2021
Updated:

Marcella Samba Questions the Anti-Corruption Commission

By Sierra Network
By Ranger

During the 10th February 2021 edition of the “Gud Morning Salone” Program aired live on FM 98.1 on Radio Democracy and moderated by Mabel Kabba, the Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swarray categorically stated that the Government is not opposed to the ACC’s latest move to investigate the Office of the First Lady on corruption allegations.

When quizzed on whether Government is aware of the disbursement of State funds to the Office of the First Lady the Minister answered in the affirmative saying such is based on the nature of the activities for which such funds were requested for.

However, when Mabel Kabba brought to the attention of the Minister that the First Lady had at one point in time disclosed, during a similar radio program, that she (the First Lady) intimated that her Office is not receiving anything from the Government, the Minister in response, said characterizing the Government of doing nothing is unfair maintaining that it is the first time in recent times that the Government has created the space to be open to public scrutiny.

The Minister furthered that the Audit Report was right in saying that the Ministry of Finance wrote to all entities that were receiving monies from Government to respond to the queries raised and address key issues within three weeks.

He underscored how the Government is a learning Government adding that the disbursement of funds to the Office of the First Lady was indeed legal quoting Section 391 of the Public Financial Management Act of 2016.

The Minister highlighted that the Office of the First Lady embarked on one of the biggest campaigns against Sexual and Gender Violence which, according to him has created a huge impact positively also stating that the Government is ready to aid the Anti -Corruption Commission in its investigation.

He, however, categorically stated that he would not be in a position to answer all the questions directed to him by the moderator or from members of the public on the basis that he would not like to undermine the investigation of the Anti-Corruption Commission.

Another studio guest, Marcella Samba Sesay, the Executive Director of Campaign for Good Governance, who as a dynamic political analyst, civil society activist and social mobiliser working on democracy building, transparent elections and women’s empowerment was very incisive in her contributions or inputs during the programme and made objective observations.

On the subject under discussion, Marcella noted that a Cash book was not maintained by the Office of the First Lady for the period 2018-2019 which, based on what she said, should have clearly indicated or spelt out the income and expenditure made during the time under review.

She stated that such an anomaly was brought to the fore by the Audit Report on page 434 which, according to her, is very specific in terms of the timing and the Office in question.

Marcella said the whistle blower, Africanist Press, equally presented information on transactions as alleged for a specific Office, time and events saying the allegations are all before us.

The vociferous Civil Society Activist pointed out that she would like the Anti-Corruption-Commission to answer the following questions: Does the ACC need a 14 years retrospect to investigate the Office of the First Lady? Does this mean the ACC is investigating something we, as members of the public, do not know?

She said if yes can they tell the public who authorized monies to be withdrawn from the State coffers and transferred to accounts of the Office of the First Lady without due diligence?

Marcella furthered that the bottom line of their curiosity borders on the issue of whether the Office of the First Lady should receive funds or not from the State.

“That has to be clarified going forward either through the Attorney General’s office or the courts,” she stated adding that the aforementioned enquiry is mainly for the Ministry of Finance to respond to and not the Office of the First Lady.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

