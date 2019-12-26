Marampa Stars of Lunsar Crowned as Champions for 2019 Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Trophy

The 2019 Edition of Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Trophy has ended with an overwhelming atmosphere this evening as Football fans from East, West, North & South where present to witness the Grand Final between Yoni Shooting Stars of Mile 91 & Marampa Stars of Lunsar at the Wusum Stadium in MAKENI.

The Grand Final started with a kick-off by former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, it was a trilling encounter between Yoni Shooting Stars of Mile 91 & Marampa Stars of Lunsar, the match ended in a goalless draw as Goalkeepers from both sides made magnificent saves for their team’s. Marampa Stars of Lunsar succeeded in winning the 9th edition through post game penalties.

Awards where given to deserving player’s, Football administrators and performing members of parliament who has been supporting the competition all these while. The Chief Organizer of Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma Trophy assured spectators that “the competition will continue because Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma should be celebrated for his dedicated services to the country he concluded”. The final was climax with celebrations.