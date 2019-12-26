Makeni City Council in Collaboration with Hon. Chernor Bah Celebrate Christmas with over 1,000 Kids

Makeni City Council in Collaboration with Hon. Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah Celebrate Christmas with over 1,000 Kids.

The Makeni Council in their annual Christmas celebration hosted One Thousand (1,000) children’s at the Makeni City Council Hall this afternoon. The Chairman of the celebration Mohamed Papa Mansaray in his opening remarks appreciates the Makeni City Council for such a brilliant initiative to celebrate Christmas with the children’s in Makeni annually, “as this is the final term of the current Mayor, am urging the Makeni City Council to ensure they continue to organise such a gathering for the children’s in Makeni”

In her statement, the Mayor of Makeni City Council, Her Worship Madam Sunkarie Kabba Kamara, appreciate the members of parliament that where present, especially the leader of the opposition All People’s Congress Party at Parliament, Hon. Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah for his unflinching support for the past Six (6) in their Christmas celebration, “this year the celebration is not all about eating and giving gifts to children’s as usual, but to also motivate you in your academic work, that why the Makeni City Council will start awarding children’s that where exceptional in the 2019 National Primary School Examination in this year Christmas celebration, especially the 1st, 2nd & 3rd positions” she concluded.

In his keynote address, Hon. Chernor Ramadan Maju Bah began by applauding the Mayor and her hardworking team at the Makeni City Council for their dedicated services to the children’s in Makeni as he is very impressed, the Honourable Member adviced the children’s to be serious with their academic work as they are the next President, Doctor’s, Lawyers, Engineer’s and Accountants in the making, you can only achieve these titles through education, he called on the children’s to always respect their elders as it will help them to succeed in life.

Special awards where given to Isha Bangura of Allison Int. School & Kawaley Jason Denzil of Modern Preparatory School both scored Agg. 342.

James O. Tholley of Modern Preparatory School Agg. 339. The celebration was climax with awarding of gifts and dancing competition.