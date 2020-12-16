Major Stakeholders Discuss New Airport Expansion Project in Parliament

On the 14th December, 2020, Parliament ended a day’s stakeholders’ discussion on the new Airport Expansion Project’s Agreement in Committee Room One, Parliament Building. The pre-ratification session was attended by Hon. Members of Parliament and other members of the public including public officials.

The Chairman of the Committee on Transport and Aviation, Hon. Maada Lebbie said the project is an embodiment of President Bio’s determination to transform the nation and assured that his Committee would do due diligence in respect of robust oversight; whilst encouraging all and sundry to make meaningful contributions.

Leader of NGC, Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella said they must be cognizant of the value for money and how the airport would attract more investors.

Hon. Abdul Kargbo of APC whose Constituency is hosting Lungi airport described the project as a blessing for his people and gave assurances of his unflinching support for the project.

The Deputy Leader of Government Business, Hon. Bashiru Silikie explained the reasons and objectives of the project by way of understanding its benefits. He encouraged colleague MPs to ask as many questions as they possibly could to clear any iota of doubt. Giving his assurances in support of the project, he decried the idea of not involving Parliament from its initiation to the signing stage.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation, Sadiq Sillah expressed delight over the public discussion relating to the development of the airport. He also spoke about existential challenges in the airport that needs modernization; whilst talking about it strategic location closer to South-American countries; a potential city in Lungi and the promotion of an economic free trading zone. Hoping for the construction of Lungi Bridge to link Lungi to Freetown, he said the project is not going to subject Government to any debt and described it as a “blessing”, and hoped for economic boom in the future.

In his presentation, Chairman, Presidential Infrastructure Initiative, Ing Dr. John E.Tambi said their mandate is to be transformative, strategic and innovative by avoiding traditional spending in development projects.

A video revealed the concept of the project in respect of connecting the world by attracting economic boom for transformation. He also displayed a model of the airport including its structure and facilities; the existing facilities; and job creation; and returns on investments in due course.

Opposition Whip, Hon. Hassan Sesay raised concerns on accessibility to the airport and the 25 years life span of the project’s agreement relative to repayment.

Deputy Chief Whip, Hon. Alusine Kanneh commended the Government for the expansion project and asked the project officers whether they would be consulting the resident MP with regards to employment and other activities.

Deputy Leader of Opposition, Hon. Ibrahim Ben Kargbo said the expansion project is a laudable development initiative, but also raised concerns on accessibility and called for it to be addressed.

Questions and answers climaxed the stakeholders discussion on the expansion project of the Lungi international airport which had been laid in Parliament by the Minister of Transport and Aviation for ratification on a build-operate-transfer basis.

