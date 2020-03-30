Major (RTD) Paolo Conteh Has Been Charged With TREASON

Breaking: Sierra Leone’s former defense minister and head of the Ebola response in 2015, Paolo Conteh has been charged with treason. He’s to be arraigned before court shortly, according to state counsel, Adrian Fisher. It follows the alleged seizure of a gun from him on 19 March at State House. While he said he’d declared the licensed gun to the security at the entrance, some government officials said it was found on him. He’d been invited by President Julius Maada Bio for the second time, to discuss the response to the coronavirus threat to the country.

