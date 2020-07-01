Major (Rtd) Palo Conteh Sentenced To 24 Months Imprisonment

A jury in Sierra Leone has found former defense minister, Major (Rtd) Palo Conteh NOT guilty of treason. He was found guilty on two counts of unlawful possession of arms. Maximum penalty for each count is one year in prison or a fine of Le 5,000,000 ($500) or both.

12 men and women of his own peers (the Jury) have found #AlfredPaloContehConteh Not guilty on all Treason Charges. Found Guilty on 2 counts of unlawful Gun Possession. Maximum Penalty will be a term of Imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of le 5,000,000 or both.

On the two gun possession offences, the presiding Judge has sentenced #AlfredPaloConteh to the maximum punishment of 12 months imprisonment for each of the two counts totaling 24 months.