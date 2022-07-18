Magistrate Momoh Lansana Remands Sowoh Sandy in Mattru Jong

Judiciary Communications, Moriba Town-Sierra Rutile, 17th July, 2022: The Resident Magistrate of Bonthe District, His Worship Magistrate Momoh Lansana, has refused bail to Sowoh Sandy who made her first appearance in Court, Moriba Town-Sierra Rutile, on Friday, 15th July, 2022 to answer to the offence of Manslaughter.

The particulars of offence revealed that accused Sowoh Sandy, a popular Sowei, (respectable elderly woman designated to perform the task of removing the clitoris of young women in preparation for marriage and motherhood through the initiation ceremony), on Monday 20th December, 2021 at Nyandehun village, impere Chiefdom in the Bonthe Judicial District in the Southern Province of Sierra Leone unlawfully killed Maseray Sei.

The charge of Manslaughter was read and explained to accused Sowoh Sandy in Mende language to the satisfaction of the Court but the Accused did not take any plea due to the indictable nature of the offence charged. No prosecution witness was present.

The Prosecution was urged by the Court to subpoene its Witnesses in readiness for next Court sitting.

The Accused was remanded for safe custody at the Mattru Jong Correctional Center due to the seriousness of the offence for which the Accused is alleged to have committed.

The matter was adjourned to Wednesday, 20th of July, 2022.

