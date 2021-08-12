Magistrate Kekura Remands LAJ for Alleged Assault on Police

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Pademba Road Magistrate Court No 1, Freetown, 12th August 2021: The Principal Magistrate of the Pademba Road Magistrate Court, His Worship Magistrate Sahr Kekura has remanded Alhaji Amadu Bah alias LAJ for an alleged assault on Police Officer, Joseph Lamboi.

The Hip Hop musician is before the Court

on three counts ranging from assault on police, disorderly behavior and riotous conduct.

According to the particulars of offence, accused LAJ on Saturday 17th July 2021, at the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters assaulted Joseph Lamboi while executing his lawful duty.

The 1st prosecution witness and ‘victim’ Joseph Lamboi was led in evidence by ASP Daboh who tendered the medical report of the victim to form part of the evidence brought before the Court and was later cross examined.

After cross-examination, Defense Counsel Ibrahim Mackfoy made an application for bail which was rejected by Magistrate Kekura on the grounds that the offences alleged to have been committed by the accused are serious especially as the ‘victim’ is a representative of the State.

The matter was adjourned to the 13th August 2021.

For more information, contact the Judiciary Communications on +23234617548, +23276321184, +23279101086