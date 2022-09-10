Magistrate Daboh Remands 14 Accused Over August 10 Riot

Judiciary Of Sierra Leone Communications, Ross Road Magistrate Court, Freetown, 9th September 2022* Fourteen (14) accused persons who were arrested and charged in respect of the August 10, 2022 riot which claimed the lives of Civilians and Security Personnel have been arraigned before His Worship Magistrate Hadiru Daboh at the Ross Road Magistrate’s Court No. 3 in Freetown.

The accused persons; Alhassan Kamara, Mohamed Sesay, Timothy Kamara, Mohamed Ibrahim Mansaray, Shadrack Williams, David Joe Lavallie, Gibrilla Sawaneh, Tattor Ndawoma Thomas, John Lamin, Augustine Kokofellay, N’fah Bangama, Alfred Kabia, Gibrilla Turay and Ibrahim Sesay are before the court on a two count indictment of Riotous Conduct and Disorderly Behaviour contrary to Section 12 (a) of the Public Order Act No. 46 of 1965.

According to the Particulars of Offence, the accused persons on Wednesday, 10th August 2022, at the East end of Freetown did behave in a riotous and disorderly manner.

Upon their arraignment, the accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offences charged.

Prosecuting on behalf of the Inspector General of Police is Sergeant 8534 Gibrilla Sesay.

The battery of Lawyers representing the accused persons applied for bail and assured that the accused persons will not jump bail.

Magistrate Daboh refused bail and remanded all accused persons in custody and the matter was adjourned to the 12th September 2022.

For more enquiries contact Judiciary Communications on +23234617548 or follow us on www.judiciary.gov.sl