Magistrate Alhaji Koroma of Ross Road Court has denied Bail to King Boss LA, Sosa and Rahim

According to the ruling, they were sent down to the Male Correctional Centre on 6 Counts Charges ranging from Unregistered vehicle to assault on a Police officer

All three accused Pleaded not guilty as they were represented by Madieu Sesay Esq. & Ibrahim Bangura Esq.

They will appear back in court on Friday 27th December,2019.

According to Alhaji Bah known as Boss La on Monday 23rd December at around 9:00pm he narrated the whole incident to me and also said the Officer that they alleged him of assaulting has disassociate him self from the said matter.

The Police Prosecutor O.M Bangura said otherwise and Promised to tender more evidences on the adjourned date.

Meanwhile the Family and Management of Red Flag Movement said thier fans should remain Calm and follow due process of the Law.

Youth Ambassador, Mohamed Basiru Sanusi