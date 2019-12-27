Home / News / Magistrate Alhaji Koroma has granted Bail to King Boss LA, Sosa Lee & Rahim

Magistrate Alhaji Koroma has granted Bail to King Boss LA, Sosa Lee & Rahim.

He also adjourned the Case for 15th January, 2020.

The accused Persons were represented by four Lawyers Madieu Sesay, I. Bangura, L.J Kamara, & D. Barrie.

The Police Prosecutor was Asp. O.M Bangura.

King Boss La was later invited at the Police Headquarters for a closed door meeting.

Stakeholders in the Entertainment Sector, Music Lovers and Family Members were all in attendance at the Ross Road Court.

Youth Ambassador, Mohamed Basiru Sanusi

[email protected]

