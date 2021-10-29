Magistrate Abu Bakarr Bangura Imposes Imprisonment For Mobile Phone Theft

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Waterloo Magistrate Court, Western Rural Area, Freetown 29th October 2021:* The Resident Magistrate at the Waterloo Magistrate Court, His Worship Magistrate Abu Bakarr Bangura has imposed one year sentence on Ibrahim Sorie Sesay or pay a fine of five hundred thousand Leones to the state and Ibrahim Bundu to six months imprisonment or to pay a fine of two hundred and fifty thousand Leones to the State.

The convict Ibrahim Sorie Sesay was before the Court for Larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act of 1916.

According to the particulars of offence, the convict Ibrahim Sorie Sesay, on the 24th day of August, 2021 at No. 40 Whyse Street in Newton at the Waterloo Judicial District, stole from the Complainant five Gold Wrist Watches valued one hundred thousand Leones (Le 100,000) each amounting to five hundred thousand (Le 500,000), five Bracelets valved four hundred thousand Leones (Le 400,000) and each cost eighty thousand Leones (Le 80,000); ten (10) Cartoon Tiles valued seven hundred thousand Leones (Le 700,000), each cost seventy thousand Leones (70,000), five Gold Necklaces at Sixty Thousand Leones (Le 60,000) each all valved three hundred thousand Leones among other items.

The convict Ibrahim Sorie Sesay also stole two mobile phones; Itel A 16 plus and Tecnco Spark 5 both amounting to two million two hundred and fifty thousand Leones ( Le 2,250,000).

He pleaded guilty after the counts were put to him.

In his allocutus, the accused Ibrahim Sorie Sesay pleaded for mercy and asked His Worship Magistrate Bangura to temper justice with mercy.

In delivering his judgement, Magistrate Bangura said, “the act is unacceptable as it is morally and legally wrong. I hereby sentence you to one year imprisonment or pay a fine of five hundred thousand Leones to the State.”

He ordered the convict Ibrahim Sorie Sesay to pay a compensation fee to the Complainant in the sum of Four Million Seven Hundred Thousand Leones (4,700,000).

In another related matter, Magistrate Bangura sentenced 34-year-old Ibrahim Bundu to six (6) months imprisonment or pay the sum of two hundred and fifty thousand Leones (Le 250,000) to the State and three million Leones (Le 3,000,000) compensation fee to the complainant.

The convict Ibrahim Bundu was brought before the court for one count of Larceny contrary to Section 2 of the Larceny Act of 1916.

The particulars of offence revealed that, the accused Ibrahim Bundu at Jui Junction in the Western Rural District stole one Samsung Galaxy Mobile A51 Phone valued three million five hundred thousand Leones (Le 3,500,000) belonging to Mohamed Osman Kamara.

Motorbike Rider, (Okada Rider) James Sesay, was sentenced to one year six months imprisonment or pay six hundred thousand Leones (Le 600,000) and a fine of two hundred thousand Leones for each count.

The convict was before the court on three counts of traffic offences contrary Section 16(1) and 14 of the Road Traffic Act 2007 and Section 3 of Cap 133 of the Laws of Sierra Leone 1960.

According to the particulars of offence, the accused James Sesay on Wednesday 27th October, 2021 at Tombo Park, in the Waterloo Judicial District was riding Star Jus motorbike with registration number ART 955 without protective gear and also carrying third party that wasn’t covered by insurance.

Other matters before the Court were adjourned for continuation of hearings.

In a bid to expedite cases in the Western Area Rural District of Waterloo and its environs, His Worship Magistrate Abu Bakarr Bangura sits on cases on Saturdays.

