Well that’s it. It hurts not to make it to the next round. But I got a season best and gave everything I had in my whole body and soul in that race. God turned this situation into a blessing.

Thank you God for letting me become an Olympian and giving me this experience. Thank you to everyone who commented, supported and sent love. It means so much to me.-Maggie Barrie-

