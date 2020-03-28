Home / News / Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara sensitizes youth on the preventive measures against Corona virus

Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara sensitizes youth on the preventive measures against Corona virus

Sierra Network 3 hours ago

Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara sensitizes youth on the preventive measures against Corona virus at the SLPP Unity Attaya Base and the APC Base 1 Attaya Base, Calaba town, Freetown.

