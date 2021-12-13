30.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Madam Femi Claudius-Cole, Madam Diana Konomanyi And Karamoh Kabbah DETAINED

By Sierra Network
698
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

I have just left the CID Police Station where I was visiting Madam Femi Claudius-Cole, Acting Chairperson of the Consortium of Progressive Political Parties (COPPP). She went to the CID to accompany Madam Diana Konimany who was invited for questioning in relation to the Mid-Term Census and was then detained. Madame Femi is in good spirits although as I understand it, she has been detained without charge or bail.

APC Deputy National Organising Secretary Karamoh Kabbah has also been detained. His whereabouts are unknown. -Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr-

Previous articleWorld Bank approved $60 million for Maternal and Child Health Services in Sierra Leone….
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Addresses ECOWAS on Roadmap to Democratic Rule in Guinea
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Justice Stevens Imprisons 2 Pupils For Sexual Penetration

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown, 13th December 2021: Court of Appeal Judge Honourable...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Justice Stevens Imprisons 2 Pupils For Sexual Penetration

Sierra Network - 0