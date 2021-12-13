Madam Femi Claudius-Cole, Madam Diana Konomanyi And Karamoh Kabbah DETAINED

I have just left the CID Police Station where I was visiting Madam Femi Claudius-Cole, Acting Chairperson of the Consortium of Progressive Political Parties (COPPP). She went to the CID to accompany Madam Diana Konimany who was invited for questioning in relation to the Mid-Term Census and was then detained. Madame Femi is in good spirits although as I understand it, she has been detained without charge or bail.

APC Deputy National Organising Secretary Karamoh Kabbah has also been detained. His whereabouts are unknown. -Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr-