Madagascar Covid-19 Organics In Freetown – Solomon Jamiru Esq

Madagascar Covid-19 Organics in Freetown:-

We thought the artemisia plant is only anti-malaria effective, but the Malagasy Government is canvassing its anti-COVID utility as well. Like other African nations who have received donations, Sierra Leone thanks Madagascar for its own share of the gesture, considering how expensive anti-retro viral drugs are.

With thanks to our National Medical Supplies Agency which did collection, it’s expected that the Phamarcy Board and the scientific community generally (including Covid-19 National Response experts) will closely examine and establish the safety and efficacy of the organics. Safety and efficacy standards are key in the WHO, Africa CDC and WAHO advisories.

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

COVID-19 National Response