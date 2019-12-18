Maada & Fatima Bio Foundation Launch “Free Sanitary Pads Initiative’ for school girls

H. E. Fatima Maada Bio, the First Lady of Sierra Leone on Sat. 14th December launched Maada and Fatima Bio Foundation’s Free Sanitary Pads for school children initiative.

The initiative is to compliment the government’s free quality education drive. The dinner was graced by H. E. Rtd Brig. Dr Julius Maada Bio, the President of the Republic, the Vice- President , Dr Juldeh Jalloh and top dignitaries from home and abroad.

The event saw awards given to Africell, The Chinese Embassy, UNFPA, JMBWW, Ministry of Social Welfare, BSB, JMBWW Associates, The Sierra Leone Police Force, AYV , RSLAF for their relentless support.

President Bio was crowned “Godfather : Hands of our Girls”, with the First Lady crowned “Champion: Hands off our Girls”.

First Lady Bio made it clear we must take responsibility for our development, charity they say begins at home. President Bio insisted we must all work together to build Sierra Leone and support the initiative .

To make a donation / Contribution towards the free sanitary pads for our school children, please contact:

Strategic Communication Division

Office of The First Lady

[email protected]

+232 303 68273