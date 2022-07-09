Maada Bio is The CHAMPION Of NATIONAL COHESION

First Lady of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Dr. Fatima Maada Bio has described her husband, President Dr. Julius Maada Bio as the Champion of National Cohesion in Sierra Leone.

She made this disclosure while addressing thousands of attendees at the commissioning of the second longest bridge in Sierra Leone that was funded by the European Union in partnership with the Government of Sierra Leone.

Mrs. Bio disclosed that the construction of 231 meters long and double-laned Mabang Bridge is not only linking northern and southern Sierra Leone but is connecting the rest of the country.

According toi her, only a serious President that values national cohesion, unity and development will be passionate about connectivity in the fashion of President Bio, while citing the incomparable sustainable developments being embarked on by the current admistration.

“The importance of national connectivity cannot be overemphasised as it bridges tribal and regional differences,” she noted, while citing examples of past and present opposition and ruling party leaders in Sierra Leone including his husband, who travelled from their various regions in search of wives from other regions as typical examples of national unions and connectivity.

Dr. Fatima Bio went on to express elation and satisfaction over the massive development milestones of her husband over the last four years which has earned Sierra Leone a special place as a development role model in the eyes of the international community.

“I feel so proud to witness the scramble of development partners and world leaders to associate, support and express willingness to learn from the leadership of Maada Bio whenever he is at an international forum,” she narrated, while commending the President for not only fulfilling his manifesto promises but for his extra drive in embarking on more development projects outside of his election manifesto.

While expressing admiration over the passion of President Bio to develop the country without party, tribal or regional considerations, she highlighted how President Maada Bio has continued with almost every development project started by the previous administration without change of location or general as other selfish leaders will do.

While appreciating the European Union for associating with her husband’s development trajectory, Mrs. Bio reminded the general public that international development partners will only happily support a government’s development projects when the leadership is serious, trustworthy, corrupt-free and respected at global level.

He described President Bio as the best thing that has happened to Sierra Leone.

“What we have is a precious and development oriented President that values education, women, connectivity, youth and the image of his country among others and his name is Brig. Rtd Dr. Julius Maada Bio,” she ended.

In his address, President Dr. Maada Bio prayed silence for the lost souls that perished at the Ribbi River crossing point since 2013 when the bridge collaped, noting that those precious lives would have been saved had it not been for the political neglect meted on them by the past administration.

“The people of the north in particular and the rest of the country were subjected to similar injustice when the APC government failed to construct the crucial Magbele Bridge,” the President asserted.

He expressed appreciation to the EU for supporting his government’s development agenda.

President Bio used the forum as an opportunity to lash out bad politicians, whom he said should have no place in Sierra Leone.

He expressed disappointment that the opposition is using the plights of the people as a shortcut to power and desperation for votes, while destroying the image of the country.

He highlighted the strategic interventions of the government to ameliorate the sufferings of his people at a time when the global economic reality is nothing to write home about.

He called on Sierra Leoneans to continue to trust the process and support the development train in the country.

The Mabang Bridge connects Moyamba and Port Loko Districts.

Strategic Communications Division

Office of The First Lady

[email protected]

+232 303 68273