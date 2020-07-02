LOOTING Sierra Leone money and using looted funds to build and buy mansions in America? By Dr Sylvia Blyden

1.) LOOTING Sierra Leone money and using looted funds to build and buy mansions in America?

OR

2.) Building houses INSIDE Sierra Leone thus developing our country with monies allegedly not commensurate to income?

✋😎

Good Day all and thanks for stopping on my page. Yesterday (June 30th 2020), I started to discuss about my investigative journalism alongside photos of me at a mansion in America. However, I was not crystal clear enough to explain that it was an investigative journalism by me in to expensive mansions bought in America by Sierra Leonean politically exposed persons (PEPs) whose exhibited assets of millions of dollars in America were not commensurate to their income. The reason why I embarked on such investigations was because of the bad blood and ill feelings being bred in the country by the current Sierra Leone Government’s decision to discriminatorily chase Opposition APC politicians whose assets and style of living are allegedly not commensurate to their income when they served as Ministers, VPs or President between 2007 and 2018.

So I embarked on checking on previous Sierra Leone regimes and operatives therein. So as to help the current regime to see that perhaps SELECTIVELY chasing only those who served between only 2007 to 2018 may be counter productive to a stable Sierra Leone. As protected under the Section 37 caveats of the Seditious Libel Laws of Sierra Leone, my aim is to point out this discriminatory matter with a view to its removal as it is producing and tending to produce feelings of ill will and enmity between different classes of the population of Sierra Leone.

Yesterday, I showed the photo of a mansion built from scratch by a Sierra Leone PEP in 1996 and which mansion the Sierra Leonean later sold to an Asian medical doctor and his wife in 1998. I spoke of how I used my investigative journalism skills to interview that Asian family and I also spoke of how I have the pertinent documents for that mansion built by the Sierra Leonean in USA.

Well, today I am continuing to feature mansions as uncovered by me last year August 2019. During my investigations, I visited this other beautiful mansion in America now displayed with this update. This one’s sales documentation I have also secured just like I secured the 1996 and 1998 documents for the yesterday mansion I investigated at 4430 Sano Street in Virginia, USA.

This other today mansion’s sales documents are quite interesting to view… Ha ha ha. Talk about a maze of confusion and the matter even reached the Courts in America. Ha ha ha. Look way ar laugh tay water run me eye with laugh. 😁😂😂😂😂

Anyway, certified copies of all relevant court documents and sales documents were given to me on my application for them as a journalist. You know American authorities are quite transparent if you show them that you are a very good journalist investigating LOOTED funds from Africa.

So, enjoy me at these other mansion photos. I took all these photos myself last year August 2019. The same Sierra Leonean who had owned the mansion in America that I shared yesterday is the same one who also bought this other mansion as well that I have shared today. From where he got the cash, ONLY GOD KNOWS as it was not commensurate to his income between April 1992 and April 1996.

So to remove ill feelings breeding in the society, such a person may want to weigh which one is worse between the two scenarios below:

1. LOOTING Sierra Leone money and using looted funds to build and buy mansions in America?

Or

2. Building houses INSIDE Sierra Leone thus developing our country with monies allegedly not commensurate to income?

Let me hear from you my readers.

*****

On a different note, as you can see from my photos taken last year, I had put on a lot of weight but thankfully, the activities of recent times as my human rights were egregiously abused by TERRORISTS, have greatly helped me to lose weight. Let me sarcastically thank those who sat by silently pretending they never saw a very effective journalist being grievously abused and put through an unwarranted ordeal.

To folks like the President of Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ), Ahmed Sahid Nasralla (aka De Monk) who lost his voice during my ordeal, I hope you sleep well at night? Ar lef you to God. You go see am if you eye nor burst. Some folks actually had the gall to say I was not a journalist simply to nauseously justify why they kept silent to please their paymasters. I thank them for allowing me to be TERRORISED into losing my excess weight I needed to shed. To every cloud, there is a silver lining.

Anyway, do please enjoy these my investigative journalism photos of the mansions of an Sierra Leone PEP bought and built in America with funds that were not commensurate to the person’s income back in the nineties when that person served in Government.

My investigations into various other issues continue… Long live Investigative Journalism.

Please you all note that I am a Law-abiding citizen who believes in Sierra Leone and our Laws especially our Constitution.

I am instructed and mandatorily obliged under Section 11 of Sierra Leone Constitution to do what I am doing as a journalist and a key member of the recognised media.

I am also instructed and mandatorily obliged under Section 13(i) of Sierra Leone Constitution to do what I am doing as a loyal citizen in defense of Democracy.

Finally, I am playing my role under Section 35(1) of Sierra Leone Constitution in shaping and moulding my country as an Opposition APC politician.

I love what I am doing as a loyal, patriotic citizen in a democratic African republic called Sierra Leone. The journey continues. Amen.